Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

