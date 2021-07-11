Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 433 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $97.33 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.95.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.