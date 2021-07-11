Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 688 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $94,979,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.