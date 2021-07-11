Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 711 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.96 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.