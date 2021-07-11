Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.89. Caleres shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 4,608 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,335 shares of company stock worth $1,092,046. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 103.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter valued at about $7,049,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

