Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

NUVCF opened at $82.25 on Thursday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.48.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

