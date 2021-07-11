Canaccord Genuity Boosts Air Partner (LON:AIR) Price Target to GBX 105

Air Partner (LON:AIR) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON AIR opened at GBX 85.20 ($1.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Air Partner has a twelve month low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 101.81 ($1.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

