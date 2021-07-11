Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$133.98. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$133.74, with a volume of 988,485 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.28.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

