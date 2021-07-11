Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.77. 3,522,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

