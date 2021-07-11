Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Canon were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Canon in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Canon by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Canon by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after purchasing an additional 96,316 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.88 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.