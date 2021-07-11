Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after buying an additional 768,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after buying an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after buying an additional 345,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.