Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

CBNK stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $438,944.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 14,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $322,348.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,976,504. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

