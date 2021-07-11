Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $21.46 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.