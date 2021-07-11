Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 183.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Capri by 12.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,551,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 575,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after buying an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Capri by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 42,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 357,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -127.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

