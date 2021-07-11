Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.