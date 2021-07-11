Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

CSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after acquiring an additional 448,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 378,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $9,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after acquiring an additional 135,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

