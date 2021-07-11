Carebit Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Carebit has a total market cap of $32,464.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00022475 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008918 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Buying and Selling Carebit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

