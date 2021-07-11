Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -328.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $225,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 37.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

