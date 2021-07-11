Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.42. 3,163,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,651. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.30.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

