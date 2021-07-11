CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 107,446 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 60,025.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,446 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 894,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.