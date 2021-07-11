CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

