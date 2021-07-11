CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 879 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 791.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,549. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44.

