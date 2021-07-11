Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at UBS Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $111.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.33.

CBOE stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.84. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

