Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.40 by Baader Bank

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

Shares of CEC1 opened at €4.96 ($5.84) on Friday. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

