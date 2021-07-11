Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

CLDX opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

