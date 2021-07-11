Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

CELH opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Celsius has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 649.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Celsius by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

