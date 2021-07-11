Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $11.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.05.

CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

