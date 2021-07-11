Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £60.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.20.

About Centaur Media (LON:CAU)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.