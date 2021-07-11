Centerra Gold’s (CG) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.6400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

