Centerra Gold’s (CG) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.
Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
