Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192,931 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.21 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.