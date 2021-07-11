Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,718 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.49.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

