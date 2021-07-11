Centiva Capital LP Has $428,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after acquiring an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $52,026,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.02 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

