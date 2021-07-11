Centiva Capital LP Has $434,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of SF stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

