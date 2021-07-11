Centiva Capital LP Invests $364,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $388.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

