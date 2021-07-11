Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EnerSys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

