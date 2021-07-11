Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,540 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.53.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $194.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

