Centiva Capital LP Takes $357,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.58 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

