Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of CPF opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

