Centrica plc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centrica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centrica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Centrica alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Centrica stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.