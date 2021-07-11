Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,065 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Certara worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

