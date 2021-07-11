CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 917.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $157,390,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CGI by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

NYSE:GIB opened at $91.94 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

