ChainX Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.35 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ChainX has a total market cap of $33.35 million and $720,757.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00009048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00115168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00160759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,269.03 or 1.00046222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00951521 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,761,475 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.