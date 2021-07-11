ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.