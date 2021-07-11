China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.06. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 9,005 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

