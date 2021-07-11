China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.06. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 9,005 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
