Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $22.54 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

