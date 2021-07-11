Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. 1,904,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,812. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.