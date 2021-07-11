CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,637 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $598,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 53,406 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $5,331,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $38.89 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

