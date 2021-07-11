CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $245,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PLNT opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34.
PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.
Planet Fitness Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.