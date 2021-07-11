CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $245,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

