CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $251,000 Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,562.00 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $938,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 139,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,033 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,507 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

