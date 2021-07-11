CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of EME opened at $122.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

